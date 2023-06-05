A former deputy sheriff in central Minnesota died in a motorcycle crash, officials said.
Dave Scherping, who served in the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, died in the crash on Saturday in Sherburne County.
Scherping was a deputy and K-9 handler for many years. His son, Austin Scherping, is a current K-9 handle, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office said.
Dave Scherping was 51 years old.
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office has yet to release any information about the crash.
