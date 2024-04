PRAGUE — Former Czech President Milos Zeman was released from a hospital Wednesday following surgery for a blood clot in his leg.

Miloslav Ludvik, director of Motol University Hospital in Prague, said Zeman will now recuperate at home.

Doctors at the clinic discovered during a medical check on March 14 that Zeman had an insufficient blood supply in one of his legs because of the blood clot and immediately operated on him.

The supply of blood was restored during the operation but Zeman, 79, remained in serious but stable condition for days.

Zeman used to be a heavy smoker and drinker and suffers from diabetes and neuropathy. He has been hospitalized several times.

He has trouble walking and has been using a wheelchair.

Zeman's second and final term in the largely ceremonial post of president ended in March last year. In office, he sought closer ties with China and was a leading pro-Russian voice in EU politics.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Zeman condemned the ''unprovoked act of aggression.'' He opposed initial EU sanctions against Russia after its 2014 annexation of Crimea.