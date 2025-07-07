Former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe makes closing statements in witness tampering trial

Uribe was Colombia's president from 2002 to 2010 and is still one of the nation's most influential politicians. He is accused of working with a lawyer to bribe and intimidate former members of paramilitary groups to change the statements they provided to left-wing Sen. Ivan Cepeda. Cepeda had accused the former president of forming a paramilitary group in the early 1990s and was leading an investigation. Uribe has long denied any ties to illegal armed groups.