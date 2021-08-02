Four former City Pages staffers are starting a new digital venture that aims to have a lot in common with their now defunct alternate weekly.

Racket, which will officially launch the subscription-funded website in mid-August, will cover a wide range of issues, including politics, local entertainment and civic oddities.

"We need more alternative publications that are incisive and insightful and hold truth to power in a way that's also entertaining," says Em Cassel, who was the editor-in-chief of City Pages when it closed in October 2020. "We love this city. We want to support its people — its working class, its artists and creatives — while keeping its leaders accountable."

Owner Star Tribune Media Co. cited the loss of ad revenue caused by the COVID-19 shutdowns for closing the free weekly newspaper after a 40-year-run.

Cassel joins former City Pages editors Jay Boller, Jessica Armbruster and Keith Harris as the owners and operators. They will use freelancers for help on reporting.

The veteran team said that the publication will rely primarily on subscribers rather than advertisers.

Stories won't be posted until the official launch on Aug. 18, but those who visit the website racketmn.com can already become subscribers. A party celebrating the new venture will be held Aug. 12 at Fair State Brewing in Minneapolis.

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431

@nealjustin