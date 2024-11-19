Former Bulls All-Star Bob Love dies at 81

CHICAGO (AP) -- Former Chicago Bulls forward Bob Love, a three-time All-Star who spent 11 years in the NBA, died Monday. He was 81.
Former Chicago Bulls forward Bob Love, a three-time All-Star who spent 11 years in the NBA, has died
The Bulls said Love died after a long battle with cancer.
Love averaged 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds during his nine seasons with the team.
“With his No. 10 jersey hanging in the United Center rafters, his on-court achievements are forever etched in history, but Bob’s impact transcended basketball,” the Bulls said in a statement. “He became an inspirational figure and a passionate community ambassador for the Bulls, dedicating himself to charitable causes and uplifting countless lives with his motivational speeches. We are profoundly grateful for his enduring contributions and legacy both on and off the court in Chicago.”
