Former Bucks player Junior Bridgeman buys minority stake in the franchise

''I'd gotten at least three calls in the last three months from people wanting to know if (I'd) get involved with a team,'' Bridgeman said. "I said, ‘I appreciate the opportunity, but no,' because there's no real connection. I know Boston's for sale, and as many knock-down, drag-out battles as we had with Boston, I couldn't see being an owner of the Boston Celtics, as great as they are. It had to mean more than just investing. It had to have some kind of heartfelt connection.''