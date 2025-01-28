Sports

Former Bears coach Matt Eberflus returning to Cowboys as defensive coordinator

The Cowboys hired former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator Tuesday for his second stint on the Dallas staff.

January 28, 2025 at 7:51PM
Matt Eberflus as Chicago Bears head coaches listens to reporters during a news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press)

FRISCO, Texas — The Cowboys hired former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator Tuesday for his second stint on the Dallas staff.

Eberflus returned to the Cowboys two months after the Bears fired him 12 games into his third season, just a day after he botched a timeout against Detroit late in a sixth consecutive loss. He was 14-32 with Chicago.

The Bears hired Eberflus after his four-year stint as defensive coordinator in Indianapolis. He had spent the previous seven seasons as a linebackers coach with the Cowboys, who eventually added passing game coordinator duties.

Eberflus is joining the staff of coach Brian Schottenheimer, who was hired last week to replace Mike McCarthy. Schottenheimer is planning to call the offensive plays.

The 54-year-old Eberflus spent 17 years as a college assistant before joining the Cleveland Browns as a linebackers coach in 2009.

