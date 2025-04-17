Former bassist for pop rockers OneRepublic to take on veteran California GOP House member

LOS ANGELES — In the fight for the U.S. House, Democrats are hoping pop rock star power will help oust a long-serving Republican east of Los Angeles as the party looks to regain control of the chamber and slow President Donald Trump's agenda.
Tim Myers, a Grammy-nominated former bassist for international hitmakers OneRepublic, announced Thursday he will challenge Rep. Ken Calvert in the battleground 41st District in Riverside County that stretches from the L.A. suburbs to the resort haven of Palm Springs.
''Ken Calvert has been in Washington for 30 years,'' Myers says in a video announcing his campaign. The ''status quo isn't working.''
Christian Martinez, a spokesperson for the campaign arm of House Republicans, said in a statement that ''Democrat Tim Myers is everything wrong with today's radical left: a Hollywood liberal trying to fake his way into Riverside County."
Myers grew up in Corona, most of which is in the district, but now lives in neighboring Los Angeles County.
At a time when competitive House contests are becoming scarcer nationwide, Democrats consider Calvert's closely divided California district one of the party's best opportunities to gain ground in the chamber, where Republicans hold a fragile 220-213 majority.
With Congress and the White House under Republican control — and Democrats facing an uphill fight to take the Senate in 2026 — the California contest will carry added importance as Democrats maneuver to retake the House to provide a counterweight to the Trump administration on issues from immigration to the environment.
Myers, a prolific producer, songwriter and solo artist, is positioning himself as a change agent in a race against one of the most senior members of the House. The 40-year-old Myers said he was in second grade when Calvert, the longest-serving Republican in the state's congressional delegation, was first elected in 1992.