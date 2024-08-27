Wires

Former Barnes & Noble chair Leonard Riggio, powerhouse of modern bookselling, has died at 83, his family says

Former Barnes & Noble chair Leonard Riggio, powerhouse of modern bookselling, has died at 83, his family says.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 27, 2024 at 5:03PM

NEW YORK — Former Barnes & Noble chair Leonard Riggio, powerhouse of modern bookselling, has died at 83, his family says.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

NFL owners vote to allow up to 10% stakes in teams by league-approved private equity firms

NFL owners vote to allow up to 10% stakes in teams by league-approved private equity firms.

Wires

Federal prosecutors file new Trump Jan. 6 indictment removing some claims but keeping charges after Supreme Court ruling

Wires

Former Barnes & Noble chair Leonard Riggio, powerhouse of modern bookselling, has died at 83, his family says