GREEN BAY, Wis. ? Former All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari's time with the Green Bay Packers appears to be over after 11 seasons, the past three of which were severely limited by injuries.

The Packers had not announced anything regarding the 32-year-old, but Bakhtiari indicated Monday in a lengthy post on X that his time with the team had come to an end.

''Don't cry because it's over. Smile, because it happened,'' he wrote.

Bakhtiari had a $40 million cap hit and a base salary of $20.2 million for 2024. Releasing him would save the Packers more than $20 million under the cap.

Bakhtiari has played a total of 13 games since the 2021 season while dealing with an injured left knee that has required five surgeries. His only appearance last year came in a season-opening victory at Chicago.

Bakhtiari was in the midst of his second first-team All-Pro season in 2020 when he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31 of that year, knocking him out for the remainder of a season that ended with an NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He returned for Green Bay's 2021 regular-season finale before the knee bothered him again and prevented him from playing in a playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Bakhtiari bounced back to play 11 games in the 2022 season. He was limited to one game last year.

With Bakhtiari sidelined, Rasheed Walker took over as the Packers' left tackle, and the 2022 seventh-round pick from Penn State performed capably in his 15 starts. Green Bay reached the NFC divisional playoffs last season while having second-year pros and first-year starters at both tackle positions, with Zach Tom on the right side.

