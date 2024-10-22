Wires

Former Abercrombie & Fitch chief executive Mike Jeffries has been arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.

October 22, 2024 at 1:51PM

NEW YORK — Former Abercrombie & Fitch chief executive Mike Jeffries has been arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.

Federal officials say E. coli food poisoning linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders has sickened at least 49 people

Kristy strengthens into a hurricane in the eastern Pacific and is expected to stay away from land, forecasters say

Israel says a Hezbollah official expected to be the group's next leader was killed in an airstrike earlier this month