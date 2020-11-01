Forget Halloween - I'm Moving On To Christmas

How Big Was the Halloween Blizzard of 1991?
"The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 still stands as a benchmark blizzard in Minnesota that other storms are compared to 25 years later. October Blizzards in Minnesota are rare, but they have happened in the past. The most severe early blizzard on record for Minnesota was the devastating October 16, 1880 storm. This storm left behind drifts of snow to 20 feet high in the Canby area and brought train traffic to a standstill over western Minnesota until the spring thaw. This winter is vividly portrayed in Laura Ingalls Wilder's Book: The Long Winter. The Halloween Blizzard in 1991 is one of those weather events that people can recall what they were doing as it unfolded. Folks were still celebrating the Minnesota Twins second World Series win in just four years when a cold front ushered in unseasonably cold air. The high temperature in the Twin Cities was 65 degrees on the 29th, over ten degrees above normal. On October 30th, the high temperature in the Twin Cities only reached 32 degrees. By this time a low pressure area was developing around Galveston Texas. From the seasoned veterans at the National Weather Service to students studying meteorology at St. Cloud State, there was no secret that a large storm was coming. Most forecasts for October 31st for central Minnesota called for a cold rain by the afternoon. Possibly heavy. The primary question at the time was: "How much rain would fall?"
See more from MN Climate Office HERE:
Snowiest Octobers At MSP
Sunday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis
Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Here are the meteograms for Sunday which looks windy and chilly as we start the day.
Sunday Weather Outlook
Here's a look at highs across the region, which shows temps well below average for the early part of November.
Election Day Weather (Tuesday)
Election Day weather is looking great across the entire region! Highs will be warmer than average with mostly sunny skies.
Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis
Here's a look at temps over the next several days. Note that we'll have another December-like day on Sunday with highs nearly -15F below average. Sunday should be the last really chilly day. Highs by Tuesday could approach 60F in the metro and exceed that by the end of the week. We might even see another 70F high somewhere close to home here in early November.
Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis
After several days of record cold during the 2nd half of October, we'll finally climb above average during the first week of November. The 2nd week of November should be quite a bit cooler with temps running well below average once again.
Forget Halloween - I'm Moving On To Christmas
By Paul Douglas
As an American I have the freedom to make poor choices. Like putting up our Christmas tree before Halloween. I know - I know. A travesty of decorum and good taste. But must I remind you we're living in dark times? Anything that adds light and temporary, fleeting glimpses of joy is a good thing. It'll stay up until March, by the way. Guilty as charged.
It feels like November out there today, with hair-curling winds and a distinct whiff of wind chill. Enjoy the goosebumps because a rerun of September is still on track this week. Weather models hint at two waves of western warmth, with 5 or 6 days above 60F. ECMWF predicts 70F in the MSP metro a week from today, which I doubt. But since it's 2020, I wouldn't rule it out.
There will be no good (meteorological) reason not to get out and vote Tuesday, with afternoon readings in the low to mid 60s. Rain is likely a week from tomorrow with a return to colder weather by November 10.
I could have used a "shrake" yesterday, removing snow AND leaves. Anyone?
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Gusty and colder with some sunshine. Winds: NW 15-30. High: 38.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Winds: NW 20-35. Low: 29.
SATURDAY: Peeks of sun and breezy. Winds: W 15-25. High: 53.
MONDAY: Sunny with less wind. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 31. High: 55.
TUESDAY: Voting for Mother Nature. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 38. High: 64.
WEDNESDAY: Blue sky. Almost fun raking leaves. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 46. High: 64.
THURSDAY:Weather perfection. Sunny and mild. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 47. High: 65.
FRIDAY: Put the boat back in. Lukewarm sun. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 64. High: 64.
This Day in Weather History
November 1st
2000: An F1 tornado touches down on a farm east of Prinsburg in Kandiyohi County destroying a small storage shed. It also tipped another shed on its side, and ripped off a portion of the roof of a third shed.
1999: High winds are reported in central Minnesota. The St. Cloud State University Meteorology Department in Stearns County recorded a 65 mph gust. The Morris AWOS in Stevens County posted a 62 mph gust and the Willmar AWOS in Kandiyohi county recorded a 59 mph gust. Area-wide sustained winds of 40 mph occurred, with gusts in the 45 to 50 mph range.
1991: Classes are canceled across the state due to the Halloween Blizzard. Three foot drifts are measured across I-94 from the Twin Cities to St. Cloud. MSP airport records its all-time record daily snowfall total of 18.5 inches.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
November 1st
Average High: 50F (Record: 77F set in 1933)
Average Low: 34F (Record: 10F set in 1951)
Record Rainfall: 1.85" set in 1991
Record Snowfall: 18.5" set in 1991
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 1st
Sunrise: 6:52am
Sunset: 5:00pm
Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 8 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 46 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 5 hour & 32 minutes
Moon Phase for November 1st at Midnight
1.7 Days After Full "Hunter's" Moon
"9:49 a.m. CDT - With the leaves falling and the deer fattened, it is time to hunt. Since the fields have been reaped, hunters can ride over the stubble, and can more easily see the fox, also other animals, which have come out to glean and can be caught for a thanksgiving banquet after the harvest. This is the second time the Moon turns full in a calendar month, so it is also popularly known as a Blue Moon. Full moons occur on average each 29.53 days (the length of the synodic month), or 12.3683 times per year; so months containing two full moons occur on average every 2.72 years, or every 2 years plus 8 or 9 months."
What's in the Night Sky?
"Tonight … a constellation you might or might not see, depending on your latitude. In our western skylore, the Big Dipper is part of the constellation Ursa Major, otherwise known as the Great Bear. But to the Mi’kmaq, an indigenous First Nations people living in southeastern Canada, a celestial Bear – our same familiar Big Dipper pattern – coming down to Earth signaled the start of hibernation season. This is when earthly bears return to their dens, and when the sap of trees returns to the warm womb of the underworld. In her birding blog called BeakingOff, Shyloh – who describes herself as “living in the Yukon Territory” – tells the Mi’kmaq story of the Bear. She writes that the Mi’kmaq story explains: why Ursa Major (The Big Dipper) moves and changes its position between fall and spring. Ursa Major is known to some as the Bear. This is because the four stars that create the ‘pot’ of the Big Dipper look like a large animal, one star being the head, another being the tail, one for the right front leg, and another for the right back leg. The Mi’kmaq First Nations used to call Ursa Major the Bear, and thought that the Corona Borealis looked like the Bear’s cave. Following the Bear are seven stars: the three stars that create the handle of the Big Dipper, and four stars from Bootes. These seven stars were thought to be birds hunting the Bear: Robin, Chickadee, Moosebird (a.k.a Gray Jay), Pigeon, Blue Jay, Owl (some sources say Great Horned Owl), and Saw-whet Owl."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Forecast Map For Sunday
Areas of rain/snow will be possible in the Northeast, while the rest of the nation will be very quiet.
Delta Rains Move Northeast; Heavy Precipitation in the Northwest.
Here's the 7-day preciptation outlook across the nation over the next
National Snowfall Potential
Here's the snowfall potential through next week and much of the Central US will stay snow free. However, as we approach next weekend, areas of heavy snow will develop across parts of the high elevations.
Tropical Update
ETA becomes the first storm to ever be named eta in an hurricane season. This could become a hurricane as it drifts west toward Central America over the coming days.
No More Regular Alphabet Names
It has been an active season so far as we've used up all 21 names that NOAA's NHC set for the year. Interestingly, Tropical Storm Arthur developed back in mid May, more than 4 months ago! Since then, we've had a total of 9 huricanes!
We're Into the Greek Alphabet - First Time Since 2005
Not only did we use up all 21 names in the list above, but we've entered the Greek Alphabet, which is only the 2nd time in recorded history that we've done that and the first time since 2005. Delta became the 25th named storm and the 9th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.