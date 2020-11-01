Forget Halloween - I'm Moving On To Christmas

SUNDAY: Gusty and colder with some sunshine. Winds: NW 15-30. High: 38.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Winds: NW 20-35. Low: 29.

SATURDAY: Peeks of sun and breezy. Winds: W 15-25. High: 53.

MONDAY: Sunny with less wind. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 31. High: 55.

TUESDAY: Voting for Mother Nature. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 38. High: 64.

WEDNESDAY: Blue sky. Almost fun raking leaves. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 46. High: 64.

THURSDAY:Weather perfection. Sunny and mild. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 47. High: 65.

FRIDAY: Put the boat back in. Lukewarm sun. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 64. High: 64.

This Day in Weather History

November 1st

2000: An F1 tornado touches down on a farm east of Prinsburg in Kandiyohi County destroying a small storage shed. It also tipped another shed on its side, and ripped off a portion of the roof of a third shed.

1999: High winds are reported in central Minnesota. The St. Cloud State University Meteorology Department in Stearns County recorded a 65 mph gust. The Morris AWOS in Stevens County posted a 62 mph gust and the Willmar AWOS in Kandiyohi county recorded a 59 mph gust. Area-wide sustained winds of 40 mph occurred, with gusts in the 45 to 50 mph range.

1991: Classes are canceled across the state due to the Halloween Blizzard. Three foot drifts are measured across I-94 from the Twin Cities to St. Cloud. MSP airport records its all-time record daily snowfall total of 18.5 inches.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

November 1st

Average High: 50F (Record: 77F set in 1933)

Average Low: 34F (Record: 10F set in 1951)

Record Rainfall: 1.85" set in 1991

Record Snowfall: 18.5" set in 1991

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 1st

Sunrise: 6:52am

Sunset: 5:00pm

Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 8 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 46 seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 5 hour & 32 minutes

Moon Phase for November 1st at Midnight

1.7 Days After Full "Hunter's" Moon

"9:49 a.m. CDT - With the leaves falling and the deer fattened, it is time to hunt. Since the fields have been reaped, hunters can ride over the stubble, and can more easily see the fox, also other animals, which have come out to glean and can be caught for a thanksgiving banquet after the harvest. This is the second time the Moon turns full in a calendar month, so it is also popularly known as a Blue Moon. Full moons occur on average each 29.53 days (the length of the synodic month), or 12.3683 times per year; so months containing two full moons occur on average every 2.72 years, or every 2 years plus 8 or 9 months."

What's in the Night Sky?

"Tonight … a constellation you might or might not see, depending on your latitude. In our western skylore, the Big Dipper is part of the constellation Ursa Major, otherwise known as the Great Bear. But to the Mi’kmaq, an indigenous First Nations people living in southeastern Canada, a celestial Bear – our same familiar Big Dipper pattern – coming down to Earth signaled the start of hibernation season. This is when earthly bears return to their dens, and when the sap of trees returns to the warm womb of the underworld. In her birding blog called BeakingOff, Shyloh – who describes herself as “living in the Yukon Territory” – tells the Mi’kmaq story of the Bear. She writes that the Mi’kmaq story explains: why Ursa Major (The Big Dipper) moves and changes its position between fall and spring. Ursa Major is known to some as the Bear. This is because the four stars that create the ‘pot’ of the Big Dipper look like a large animal, one star being the head, another being the tail, one for the right front leg, and another for the right back leg. The Mi’kmaq First Nations used to call Ursa Major the Bear, and thought that the Corona Borealis looked like the Bear’s cave. Following the Bear are seven stars: the three stars that create the handle of the Big Dipper, and four stars from Bootes. These seven stars were thought to be birds hunting the Bear: Robin, Chickadee, Moosebird (a.k.a Gray Jay), Pigeon, Blue Jay, Owl (some sources say Great Horned Owl), and Saw-whet Owl."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)

National High Temps Sunday

Temps in the Upper Midwest will be a bit chilly, but folks in the western US will be above average by +5F to +10F.