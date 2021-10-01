NEW YORK — Bob Dylan is nothing if not confident.
The music legend has quietly put concert tickets on sale for a tour in support of last year's album, "Rough and Rowdy Ways." His website bills it as a "World Wide Tour 2021-2024."
The concert business is slowly ramping up after the pandemic pause, which grounded Dylan's so-called Never Ending Tour. He toured every year from 1988 until 2019.
He plans to return to live performing Nov. 2 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Dylan has 21 concerts scheduled through Dec. 2, hitting cities like Chicago, New York, Boston and Washington, as well as Moon Township, Pennsylvania and Knoxville, Tennessee.
Dylan turned 80 on May 24.
