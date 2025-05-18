Forest wins to keep alive Champions League hopes on landmark day for Everton and Vardy

Nottingham Forest kept alive its Champions League qualification chances by beating West Ham 2-1 in the Premier League on a day Everton bade an emotional farewell to Goodison Park and Jamie Vardy scored a landmark goal on his last appearance for Leicester.
Seventh-placed Forest moved level on points Sunday with Manchester City in sixth and will likely need to beat Chelsea — in fourth place and also battling to get into the Champions League — in the final round of matches next weekend to secure a top-five finish.
That would be a remarkable achievement for Forest, which narrowly avoided relegation last season.
Morgan Gibbs-White and Nikola Milenkovic were the scorers for Forest at the Olympic Stadium, before West Ham mounted a late comeback and saw in-form forward Jarrod Bowen reduce the deficit.
Gibbs-White dedicated his goal to teammate Taiwo Awoniyi, who is recovering in the hospital from emergency abdominal surgery after colliding with a goalpost in a match last weekend.
The Forest captain held Awoniyi's shirt up to the crowd after scoring, with the team having warmed up wearing shirts with Awoniyi's name and No. 9 on the back — with a message on the front reading, ''We're all with you Taiwo."
Winning farewell to Goodison
Everton said goodbye to Goodison, its home of 133 years, with a 2-0 victory over Southampton thanks to two goals by Iliman Ndiaye.