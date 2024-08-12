Forest Lake standout defensive lineman Howie Johnson considers his wardrobe malfunction — his practice jersey ripped nearly in half — an indication that fall practices have begun.
Forest Lake, fueled by Gophers recruit Howie Johnson, joins all of Minnesota in beginning fall sports practice
Defensive lineman Howie Johnson, three stars’ worth of Division I prospect, said he expects more recruiting attention but will stand by his commitment to the Gophers.
Johnson and his fellow Rangers were eager to take the field Monday morning, opening day for fall sports teams statewide. Johnson’s maroon practice jersey No. 55 did not survive the day’s first session.
Optimism and excitement ruled the day, and Johnson, a junior this season, wants to justify the scholarship offer he received from the Gophers.
”Coach [P.J.] Fleck said, ‘Now the recruiting process has just begun,’” said Johnson, a three-star recruit who is rated by 247 Sports as the No. 3 player in Minnesota and the No. 48 defensive tackle nationally in the 2026 class.
As a sophomore in 2023, Johnson had 80 tackles, including 28 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 10 games. He also forced one fumble and blocked one kick. And he burned through eight practice jerseys by running through teammates’ attempts at holding to slow him down.
Johnson, 6-3 and 255 pounds, attended a Gophers camp in mid-June and was offered a scholarship, making Minnesota the first program to extend an offer.
”If I have a good season this fall, Coach Fleck said other teams will come after me,” Johnson said. “And if I have another great year, other teams will come after me even harder.”
Not to worry, Gophers fans.
”Unless something happens with the coaches, I don’t plan on decommitting at all because I find that to mean your word is weak,” said Johnson, a team captain this fall.
Building on his firm foundation required Johnson to undertake myriad improvements to his game.
He spent the summer immersed in film study to learn offensive linemen’s tendencies while also working on his stance and hand placement — plus staying limber through stretching and yoga.
”You have to be willing to ball out and do what’s best for the team,” Johnson said. “You have to take time and pour your heart into this team. If there is one thing I have learned from the Gophers or the other teams we played, if there is no relationship among the players, it won’t work.”
