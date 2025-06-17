Foreign governments seek emergency exits for nationals stranded in Iran and Israel

ISLAMABAD — The Iran-Israel conflict has shuttered airspace across the Middle East as the two bitter enemies launch attacks and reprisals at one another.
The worsening security situation has seen foreigners scramble to evacuate. But, with so much travel disruption in the region, it's a tough task.
Some governments are using Iran's land borders to get their nationals out. Others are advising their citizens on how to leave voluntarily or stay safe until an official exit plan is in place.
Here's a look at evacuation efforts from Iran and Israel:
Border buses and convoys
Iran shares land borders with seven countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan.
Italy's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it had evacuated dozens of its citizens from Iran in convoys heading to Azerbaijan and Turkey on Monday. Poland is evacuating some of its diplomatic staff from Tehran through Azerbaijan's capital, Baku.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that the Russian Embassy in Tehran was working ''around the clock'' to ensure nationals could leave Iran via a checkpoint on the border with Azerbaijan.