JACKSON, Miss. — Forecasters are warning of possible strong tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail from a storm system that is expected to impact much of the South.
An outbreak of severe thunderstorms is likely Sunday from Louisiana through the Tennessee Valley, the National Weather Service said.
Birmingham, Alabama and Jackson, Mississippi were among cities expected to be hit particularly hard.
The National Weather Service office in Jackson told residents to brace for the possibility of wind gusts up to 70 mph (113 km) and tennis ball-sized hail through Sunday evening.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
NYC keeping schools closed; online classes to continue
Public schools in New York City's 1.1 million-student district will be shuttered for the rest of the academic year, but online education will continue as the city struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday.
National
Politics mixes with science as states turn to virus models
State leaders are relying on a hodgepodge of statistical models with wide-ranging numbers to guide their paths through the deadly coronavirus emergency and make critical…
Nation
Coronavirus ravages storied New Orleans Mardi Gras krewe
On Fat Tuesday, 51-year-old Cornell Charles was taking part in a storied New Orleans Mardi Gras tradition central to the city's African American community — driving a car in the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club's parade.
National
Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside
The coronavirus pandemic that has crippled big-box retailers and mom and pop shops worldwide may be making a dent in illicit business, too.
National
The Latest: New York schools close for rest of academic year
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…