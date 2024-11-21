Ford, facing economic headwinds and weak EV sales, to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

Ford sales fell 15.3% in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association. The company's market share shrank to 3% from 3.5% The Dearborn, Michigan, headquartered automaker saw companywide net profit fall by 26% to $892 million in the third quarter as it took $1 billion in accounting charges to write down assets for a canceled three-row electric SUV. The company cited higher warranty and other costs.