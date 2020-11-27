The redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 is the ultimate tailgate party.

It has a generator that can power 28 refrigerators. You read that right — more than two dozen. Or you could unplug a few of them and add a grill, smoker, flatscreen TV and speakers, all running at once.

There's a power tailgate, which includes tailgate step and tailgate work surface with integral tablet holder, clamp pockets and tiedown points that double as bottle openers. A new zone lighting feature allows you to customize lighting on the exterior of the truck while parked, so you can turn on the lights on one side only, for example.

Offered in XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited trim and starting with a base price of $59,755, the truck's real changes are inside, where an interior makeover features a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen (8-inch on XLs). Other upgrades include a wireless charging pad on the top three trim levels, and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system.

If your truck is your office, Ford has included a 400-watt outlet for running office equipment, and a center armrest that converts to a flat work surface, with a storage bin beneath it large enough to hang file folders. It also boasts a business card holder and cupholders. And if it's been a rough day at the job site, the front seats fold flat to create a bed that's perfect for a quick nap. In the rear, there's optional lockable storage beneath the rear seats.

Like last year, the base F-150 powerplant is a 3.3-liter V-6 with 290 horsepower and 265 foot-pounds of torque, but buyers can step up to a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 producing 325 horsepower and 400 foot-pounds of torque, a 5.0-liter V-8 rated at 395 horsepower and 400 foot-pounds of torque, a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6, rated at 375 horsepower and 470 foot-pounds of torque, and a Power Stroke 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 diesel rated at 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque.

The 7.2-kilowatt Pro Power Onboard features four 120V 20A outlets and one NEMA L14-30R 240V 30A, the most exportable power of any light-duty full-size pickup.

But something new has been added for 2021: a 3.5-liter PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6; a twin-turbocharged and intercooled 3.5-liter overhead-cam V6 mated to an electric motor that generates 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque and returns an EPA-rated 24 miles per gallon. The hybrid is available on all trim levels, and offers the most powerful version of the integrated generator, with 7.2 kilowatts of power, enough to help power key appliances in your home if the electricity goes out.

Both rear-wheel- and all-wheel-drive models are offered. A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard.

Regardless of which driveline you choose, the cabin is extraordinarily quiet, surprisingly so for a truck. Ride is comfortably compliant and luxurious, understandable given this truck's mission.

It's a sumptuous driving experience — so much so that some people likely will consider buying this over a luxury car. In upper trim levels, the F-150 is fairly opulent, with diamond quilted front seats like the finest luxury cars, as well as massage, heating and ventilation.