Ford recalls nearly 200,000 Mustang Mach Es due to faulty door latches that could trap passengers

Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 200,000 electric Mustangs because the door latches could falter, potentially trapping passengers in the back seat.

The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 3:35PM

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford is recalling 197,432 Mustang Mach E midsize SUVs, model years 2021-2025.

The government agency that regulates automobile safety said that the electronic door latches may remain locked after a driver or front seat passenger exits the vehicle and shuts the door, potentially trapping a child or other passenger who is unable to use the interior door releases.

The NHTSA said letters notifying owners of the safety risk were scheduled to be sent on June 23.

Ford dealerships will fix the problem by updating the vehicles' software, with the remedy expected to be available by late September.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for the recall is 25S65.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171), or go to www.nhtsa.gov for more information.

