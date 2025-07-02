Ford recalls more than 200,000 vehicles over malfunctioning rearview camera

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 200,000 vehicles because a software defect can cause the rearview camera to fail, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.
Ford told U.S. highway safety regulators that the camera can either display a blank image or that the image may remain on the display after the driver finishes backing up, causing a distraction.
Dealerships will eventually update the camera software free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by July 28.
Ford's number for this recall is 25S72 and owners may call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration vehicle safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.
The recall covers 200,061 vehicles, including the following makes and models:
Ford:
Bronco Sport, model years 2021-2024
EcoSport, model years 2020-2021