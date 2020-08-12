Ford is recalling more than 558,000 midsize SUVs in North America because the brakes may not work properly.
The recall covers certain 2015 through 2018 Ford Edge and 2016 through 2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles.
Ford said Wednesday that some front brake hoses can rupture, causing brake fluid to leak. If too much fluid leaks, it could take more effort to stop the vehicle, and stopping distances could increase.
The company says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries from the problem.
Drivers should see a brake warning light on the dashboard if the fluid gets too low.
Owners will be notified starting the week of Sept. 14. Dealers will replace the front brake jounce hoses with new ones with a different design.
