POCATELLO, Idaho — Tarik Cool scored 16 points and Robert Ford III 15 points as Idaho State beat Eastern Oregon 82-61 on Tuesday night.
Brayden Parker added 14 points. Zach Visentin had 13 points for Idaho State (1-0).
Xavier Lovelace had 16 points for the Mountaineers.
