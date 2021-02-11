TULSA, Okla. — Jaylen Forbes had 20 points as Tulane got past Tulsa 58-48 on Wednesday.
Jadan Coleman had 13 points for Tulane (8-7, 3-7 American Athletic Conference). Jordan Walker added six assists and Tylan Pope had seven rebounds.
Brandon Rachal had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (9-9, 6-7).
