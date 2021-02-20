NEW ORLEANS — Isaiah Adams scored a season-high 26 points on 10-for-11 shooting and Central Florida held off Tulane for an 84-81 win on Saturday.

Jaylen Forbes hit a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to help the Green Wave pull within two, but they couldn't get closer.

Darius Perry added 20 points for Central Florida (8-11, 6-10 American Athletic Conference) and Darin Green Jr. and C.J. Walker each scored 14. Central Florida registered a season-high 22 assists.

Jaylen Forbes scored a career-high 30 points and had five steals for the Green Wave (9-9, 4-9), Jordan Walker scored 18 points with eight assists, and Gabe Watson scored 13.

The Knights have beaten Tulane twice this season with the other win coming in a 53-49 contest on Feb. 12.

