For Thunder and Cavaliers, it's still a waiting game to see who they'll face in Round 1 of playoffs

Oklahoma City and Cleveland are the top seeds in the NBA playoffs, which comes with some perks. They'll have home-court advantage for at least three rounds and, presumably, an easier path than others to advancing.
It also comes with a challenge: They'll have just one full day to really prepare for Game 1.
Some teams will have a full week to prepare for their first playoff foe. Some teams get four or five days. But given the way the play-in tournament is structured, the Thunder and Cavaliers won't know their foes until late Friday night — then will open Round 1 matchups against those opponents on Sunday, with only one practice day to lock in on a game plan.
''It's tough. It's interesting,'' Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers said. ''There were years where I had that issue and it's definitely more challenging.''
The exact same scenario didn't hold the Thunder back a year ago. New Orleans won the Western Conference's elimination play-in game for the No. 8 seed on a Friday, started a series at top-seeded Oklahoma City on Sunday, the Thunder squeaked out a win in Game 1 and went on to sweep the matchup with a couple of blowouts in there.
And just like last year, the Thunder are spending these extra days working on themselves.
''It's a unique situation to have this much time in between games and to not know your opponent," Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said. "Now, our opponent won't be able to prepare. We'll both have the same amount of time to prepare. We both have Saturday and then we play Sunday. So, you're in no disadvantage. But we definitely learned from last year on how to manage the week.''
The Cavaliers won't present any information on opposing personnel to their players until after the opponent is locked in. Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson did get one piece of information very late Tuesday night, that his team's Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. on Sunday.