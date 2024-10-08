For the Panthers, the day the Stanley Cup was won was somehow normal and marked by confidence

''I just remember waking up, going to the rink. Everything in my head was ‘this is it, this is it, this is it,''' Matthew Tkachuk said. ''I just had such a good feeling. But above all else, I was thinking ‘This is the last game of the year.' I remembered watching the first game of the year; it was Tampa versus Nashville and I was in my living room. And that day, I was just thinking ‘I can't believe I'm in this game right now. I watched the first game and I'm in the last game. Might as well leave it all out there. No tomorrow.'''