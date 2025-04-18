For some, the Florida State University shooting is a grim repeat of the Parkland massacre

She didn't see the gunman or hear the shots but knew what was happening.
As a young man carried out a deadly shooting Thursday at Florida State University, Stephanie Horowitz looked out at the sprawling campus and saw a dreadful reminder that brought her back to when she was a teenager at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the Parkland massacre seven years ago.
''You could almost see the silence. There was not a soul in sight and belongings left behind like open laptops and bags," Horowitz said in an interview with The Associated Press. "I knew what that meant, because I've done this before. I know what the aftermath of a school shooting looks like.''
Horowitz, a graduate student at Florida State University, is among a small group who were in the traumatizing midst of both the massacre in Parkland and now the shooting at the college in Tallahassee, inexplicably forced to endure a second school shooting in the early stages of their adult lives.
''You never think it's going to happen to you the first time, you certainly never think it's going to happen to you twice,'' said Horowitz, 22. ''This is America.''
Two people were killed and six others were injured after a 20-year-old man, identified by police as Phoenix Ikner, opened fire around lunchtime Thursday near a student union building on the Florida State University campus.
The suspect, a student at the university and the son of a sheriff's deputy, was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police say.
Florida State student Logan Rubenstein was in eighth grade when he was forced to shelter in place at his middle school during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre nearby.