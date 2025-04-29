For some Americans, the end of the Vietnam War after Saigon fell 50 years ago is still deeply felt

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Vietnam War greatly impacted U.S. society from the passage of the War Powers Resolution that restricts the president's ability to send troops into extended combat without congressional approval to the cementing of college campuses as centers of student activism.
Millions of U.S. troops fought in Vietnam. For some Americans, the war that effectively ended with the fall of Saigon 50 years ago Wednesday on April 30, 1975, continues to shape their lives.
They include: A woman dedicated to recovering her father's remains after the bomber he piloted disappeared over Vietnam's Gulf of Tonkin. A Vietnam veteran who was heckled like scores of other troops when he returned home and now assists fellow veterans in rural Alaska. And an anti-war movement stalwart who has spent decades advocating for free speech after her brother was wounded when Ohio National Guard troops fired into a crowd of protesters at Kent State University.
Here are their stories.
Still waiting for dad to return home
Fifty years after the fall of Saigon, Jeanie Jacobs Huffman has not lost hope of bringing her father home.
Huffman was only five months old when her father, Navy Cdr. Edward J. Jacobs Jr., was reported missing in action after the plane he was piloting to photograph enemy targets vanished in 1967 over the Gulf of Tonkin, off the coast of North Vietnam.
Huffman has dedicated her life to finding the plane and recovering his remains and those of his two crew members. She also serves on the board of directors of Mission: POW-MIA, a nonprofit group dedicated to finding unaccounted Americans from past conflicts.