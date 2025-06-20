For Pacers and Thunder, there's no looking back now. All eyes are only on Game 7 in the NBA Finals

OKLAHOMA CITY — Game 6 of the NBA Finals had been over for only about 10 or 15 minutes, and the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder were turning the page. What happened over the previous couple of hours in Indianapolis had already been deemed irrelevant.
The only thing on their minds: Game 7.
''A privilege,'' Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said.
''A great privilege,'' Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said.
A back-and-forth title matchup — Indiana led 1-0 and 2-1, Oklahoma City led 3-2 — will end on Sunday night with an ultimate game, the first winner-take-all contest in the NBA Finals since 2016. It'll be Pacers at Thunder, one team getting the Larry O'Brien Trophy when it is over, the other left to head into the offseason wondering how they let the chance slip away.
''We have one game for everything, for everything we've worked for, and so do they,'' Thunder guard and reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. ''The better team Sunday will win.''
History favors the home team in these moments: 15 of the previous 19 Game 7s in the NBA Finals were won by the club playing on its own court.
The Thunder played a Game 7 at home earlier in these playoffs and won by 32, blowing out Denver to reach the Western Conference finals. Indiana's most recent Game 7 was at Madison Square Garden in last season's Eastern Conference semifinals; the Pacers blew out New York by 21 in that game.