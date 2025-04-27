For nearly 60 days, Israel has blocked food from Gaza. Palestinians struggle to feed their families

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — For nearly 60 days, no food, fuel, medicine or other item has entered the Gaza Strip, blocked by Israel. Aid groups are running out of food to distribute. Markets are nearly bare. Palestinian families are left struggling to feed their children.
In the sprawling tent camp outside the southern city of Khan Younis, Mariam al-Najjar and her mother-in-law emptied four cans of peas and carrots into a pot and boiled it over a wood fire. They added a little bouillon and spices.
That, with a plate of rice, was the sole meal on Friday for the 11 members of their family, including six children.
Among Palestinians, ''Fridays are sacred,'' a day for large family meals of meat, stuffed vegetables or other rich traditional dishes, al-Najjar said.
''Now we eat peas and rice,'' she said. ''We never ate canned peas before the war. Only in this war that has destroyed our lives.''
The around 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza are now mainly living off canned vegetables, rice, pasta and lentils. Meat, milk, cheese and fruit have disappeared. Bread and eggs are scarce. The few vegetables or other items in the market have skyrocketed in price, unaffordable for most.
''We can't get anything that provides any protein or nutrients,'' al-Najjar said.
Beans, peas and bread dunked in tea