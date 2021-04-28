WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden's push for universal preschool and free community college is the latest transformative proposal from the new administration, this one with the potential to remake child care and education in Minnesota.

"It is putting working families and kids at the center ... and I think that's exactly the right thing to do," U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat, said of proposals Biden was rolling out Wednesday night in his first speech to a joint session of Congress.

Coming on top of the Democratic president's $1.8 COVID relief package and his proposal to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure improvements, the new, $1.8 trillion "American Families Plan" is also certain to face skepticism from Republicans given the high costs and the administration's push to raise taxes on the wealthy to help pay for it.

A likely point of conflict between Biden and Republicans is expected to be the tax changes the White House would like to see pass to help pay for the spending. Among those shifts is one that raises the top marginal income tax rate after an earlier GOP package in the Trump-era cut it for wealthier people.

U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, a Republican from western Minnesota, said she wants to hear more from Biden about his plans for districts like hers. In a statement, she said that "if the president is serious about earning bipartisan support, he will need to address the concerns of rural America first."

The universal preschool proposal would cover 3- and 4-year-olds, along with measures to help with the affordability of early child care for low and middle income families. It also includes a paid family and medical leave program.

President Joe Biden will outline his proposed American Families Plan during his first joint address to Congress Wednesday evening.(Erin Scott/The New York Times)

Denise Specht, the president of Education Minnesota, the state's largest teachers union, said they're waiting on more details but "Minnesota's families need help and the news reports of the president's plan show that he understands."

"This certainly looks like a package our educators can support and work toward making a reality," Specht said.

Democratic Rep. Angie Craig said in a statement that "this proposal appears to meet the demands of this moment in American history by investing in middle class Americans and working families."

The narrow Democratic majorities in Congress means uncertain prospects

"It's good to have a president who's willing to think boldly about what it is that we need to fulfill the promise of this country," Smith said.

