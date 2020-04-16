– Paris Banks sprayed the seat with Lysol before sliding into the last row on the right. Rochell Brown put out her cigarette, tucked herself behind the steering wheel and slapped the doors shut. It was 8:37 a.m., and the No. 17 bus began chugging westward across Detroit.

On stepped the fast-food worker who makes chicken shawarma that’s delivered to doorsteps, the janitor who cleans grocery stores, the warehouse worker pulling together Amazon orders.

By 9:15, every available row on the bus was occupied. Strangers sat shoulder to shoulder. The city might be spread across 139 square miles, but one morning last week there was no way to socially distance aboard this bus. Passengers were anxious and annoyed. Resigned, too.

“I don’t like it, but it’s something you have to do,” Valerie Brown, 21, the fast-food worker, said through a blue mask. She was on her way to work at a local Middle Eastern fast-food chain.

This hardscrabble city, where nearly 80% of residents are black, has become a national hot spot with more than 7,000 infections and more than 400 deaths. One reason for the rapid spread, experts say, is that the city has a large working-class population that does not have the luxury of living in isolation. Their jobs cannot be performed from a laptop in a living room. They do not have vehicles to safely get them to the grocery store.

And so they end up on a bus just like the No. 17 — a reluctant yet essential gathering place and also a potential accelerant for a pandemic that has engulfed Detroit. It is a rolling symbol of the disparity in how this virus is affecting Americans.

Riders wait a the bus is disinfected prior to boarding in Detroit on April 8, 2020. Virus or no virus, many people in Detroit have a job they need to get to and one way to get there, the bus, as they help keep the city going, even putting themselves in harm’s way. (Emily Rose Bennett/The New York Times)

After the city’s roughly 550 drivers walked off the job for a day in mid-March because of safety concerns, city officials put in effect new measures. Riders had to enter through the back doors. Drivers would be offered gloves and masks. Buses would be cleaned more frequently.

Later, Mayor Mike Duggan said all of the city’s front-line employees, including bus drivers, would get $800 a month in hazard pay. He also announced that masks would be made available to riders on all buses.

But on the first day of the mask initiative last week, there were no masks on board the No. 17 bus Rochell Brown was driving.

A manager told her that riders were not required to wear them.

Brown, 49, shook her head and thought about a colleague who died this month from complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. “It should be mandatory,” she said of the masks.

She saw herself at risk of a similar fate. She had a heart attack two years ago and has hypertension. The night before this ride, her doctor suggested she take time off for her safety.

Yet here she was, on a sun-soaked, mild spring morning, performing an “essential” duty for $19.13 an hour but without, she felt, the praise and appreciation that police officers and emergency medical workers received. No one was peering out of a window clapping for her. Her bus was not even equipped with masks.

A notice on the Detroit Department of Transportation website asks “that customers limit nonessential bus travel.”

But drivers and passengers going to work say that is not happening.

Despite a statewide stay-at-home order, the buses are often packed, said Valerie Brown, the fast-food worker. If a bus is too crowded, she will sometimes wait for the next one.

She lives with her mother, who is 46 and recently battled pneumonia. Brown does not want to bring the coronavirus home.

“I’m risking bringing it home,” said Brown. “And you can’t do anything about it really if your job is still open.”