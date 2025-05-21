For kids with autism, swim classes can be lifesaving

''Having somebody that understands a child on the spectrum — what the special needs are, how to communicate with a child, how to also mitigate a meltdown, particularly in a pool — is so vital,'' says Lindsey Corey. She said her 5-year-old son didn't absorb much from a general swim class or from private lessons at home in Lake Worth, Florida, but made progress in a program with instructors trained by the Autism Society.