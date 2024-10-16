For Johnny and Matthew: Blue Jackets play their home opener with Gaudreaus in mind

On Tuesday, the ''13'' tributes were everywhere. Both the Blue Jackets and Panthers took the ice for warmups wearing jerseys bearing the name Gaudreau and jersey number 13; those sweaters will be auctioned and raffled off to benefit the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation. There's ''13'' on the ice behind the goals. All fans in attendance received a ''13'' patch, the ones Blue Jackets players will be wearing on their jerseys this season.