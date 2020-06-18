For the first time in months, Minnesotans who live in senior care facilities can meet face-to-face with their loved ones, provided their visits are outdoors.

The Minnesota Department of Health released new guidance late Wednesday that allows outdoor visits at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities under a strict set of guidelines.

Visits have been all but barred at these facilities since mid-March, when they closed their doors in an effort to protect vulnerable residents from COVID-19, the deadly respiratory illness caused by the virus.

The change marks the second easing of lockdown restrictions at Minnesota's senior care facilities this week, and comes as public health officials work to balance the safety of residents with growing concerns about social isolation and loneliness.

Thousands of Minnesota seniors have spent much of the past three months holed up in their rooms, with minimal contact with friends and family members. Across the state, adult children have been forced to interact with their parents through cracks in windows or by pressing their hands against the glass, like visitors at a prison.

Prolonged social isolation and loneliness have been linked to a wide range of health problems and increased mortality rates for older adults. At least two residents of Minnesota nursing homes have died this month partly due to social isolation related to COVID-19 restrictions, according to a Star Tribune analysis of death records.

However, public health experts say those numbers understate the true count because other factors, such as "failure to thrive," often are listed on official death certificates instead of isolation.

"We absolutely know that social isolation and emotional disconnectedness is a major health concern, and the separation that has happened for residents of long-term care facilities and their loved ones is one of the most heartbreaking things about this epidemic," Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday in a news briefing on the coronavirus.

Minnesota's senior care communities continue to be hit hard by the coronavirus, but there are encouraging signs that the offical number of new cases and deaths is waning in those facilities.

So far, 1,064 residents of long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19, accounting for nearly 80% of all reported deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

The Department of Health began to relax rules around visits to long-term care communities early this week, when it allowed people to visit their loved ones through the windows of their facilities. But the new guidance goes much further.

Now residents who are not infected with the coronavirus can visit with their relatives outside the homes, provided they wear masks and maintain social distancing. Physical contact, including hugging, kissing and holding hands, will not be allowed during the visits, according to the state guidance.

Facilities must establish a schedule for visitation hours, the state says, and have a system to ensure that visitors are screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

