For Black men, fashion has been a tool of self-expression — and a way they've been judged

NEW YORK — Growing up on the south side of Chicago, the Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley was given the message early on: What one wore as a Black man mattered.
Wesley's pastor father, who migrated from Louisiana after World War II in search of more opportunities than those readily available to Black people in the Deep South, ''always had an impeccable sense of shirt and tie and suit.''
''In order to move in certain spaces where colored people were not allowed to be, you want to be dressed the right way to be able to fit in,'' says Wesley, 53, now a senior pastor in Alexandria, Virginia.
But Wesley also got an early warning: What he wore could be used against him. His father forbade baseball caps because some street gang members wore them in certain ways, and his father was concerned authorities would make stereotypical or racist assumptions about his son if he were seen wearing one.
Clothing as message. Fashion and style as tools, signifiers of culture and identity, whether intentional or assumed. There's likely no group for whom that's been more true than Black men. It's not just what they wear, but also how it's been perceived by others seeing it on a Black man, sometimes at serious cost.
''It's always a dialogue, between what you can put on and what you can't take off,'' says Jonathan Square, assistant professor at Parsons School of Design and among the advisers to a new exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute that kicks off with Monday's Met Gala.
Clothing matters, and not just at the Met Gala
''Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,'' opening to the public May 10, focuses on Black designers and menswear. It uses the 2009 book, ''Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity,'' by guest curator and Barnard College professor Monica L. Miller, as a foundational inspiration for the show. The dress code for the celebrity-laden, fashion extravaganza fundraiser that is the Met Gala is ''Tailored For You,'' with high-profile Black male entertainers like Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo and A$AP Rocky joining Vogue editor Anna Wintour as co-chairs.