A correspondent's role on the venerable CBS News magazine "60 Minutes" is still considered the brass ring for TV journalists. Bill Whitaker toiled for years at CBS News before he finally got his shot in 2014.

Logging around 20 "60 Minutes" segments a year, ranging from explaining the supply chain crisis to riding along with Wyoming's Green River Drift cattle drive, the dapper 70-year-old Philadelphia native is now a familiar, authoritative prime-time presence.

A former resident of Los Angeles now based in New York, Whitaker shared some thoughts on his career; the conversation has been edited for length.

Q: "60 Minutes" is still the biggest news program on TV. But does it carry the same type of clout that it used to?

A: Oh, yeah. The opioid series that we did had an impact. Congress paid attention to that piece. We just recently did a story about drug shortages. We were flooded with people saying, "What? I had no idea this was going on. We have to do something about this." It still has tremendous reach in this fragmented world.

Q: What was it like to be a guest host on "Jeopardy" last year?

A: All the craziness happened after I was on the show. How was my experience? Well, I realized that there's television news, and that I'm familiar with. But Hollywood television with the studios, and the cameras, and the angles — that's a different animal. Got to hit your mark. The camera's swooping in from the sides, you've got to look at this one when you're announcing something. And another one over the contestants, you have to make sure you look at that one when you're introducing the other thing. There's a lot of moving parts there. With TV news I have one, maybe two cameras, and they're static, and I'm looking at them all. So I did 10 "Jeopardy!" shows and probably around Show 7, I was like, OK, I've kind of got this. I'm happy I did it, and happy I have a day job that I love.

Q: Did you find yourself recognized even more on the street because of that additional exposure?

A: Being recognized after I got to "60 Minutes" — that was a shock to me. When I used to work in Los Angeles, the evening news comes on at 5:30. Lots of people are still commuting. I had a very public job but I was not a public figure. And I loved that. I could go to dinner, I could walk down the street, it just wasn't an issue. So I was not prepared for coming to New York and being on "60 Minutes," and having people stop you on the subway, stop you on the street, come over to you in the restaurants. I'm still not used to it. But "Jeopardy" sort of pushed it up a notch. That was just after being on for two weeks.

Q: You've been to 61 countries for CBS News. What's your takeaway after seeing so much of the world?

A: I've always found that there is a human connection. We all want the same things: to be able to care for our families, and to have peace, and to live an interesting and fulfilling life. That's universal.