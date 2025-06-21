For back-to-back champ Panthers, the celebrations will continue before an important offseason begins

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup championship festivities have included an all-night celebration at a popular beach bar; crowd surfing, pole climbing and impromptu karaoke at a Miami nightclub; a Brad Marchand appearance at Dairy Queen; a few team dinners and a boat ride.
That's just so far. They insist they've got more in them.
''We're not toning it down," defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. "We just won two Stanley Cups in a row. We deserve to have a good time.''
The Panthers also partied hard after winning the franchise's first title a year ago. But some players have described those days as a surreal whirlwind of first-time experiences. This time around, the celebrations are different, as the reality of what they accomplished set in.
''There's a different feeling to it,'' coach Paul Maurice said during the team's exit interviews on Saturday. ''Last year was more of a dream. ... That's the right word. It was a dream come true. It was euphoric. This year, it was an achievement. It was hard. It was hard all year. It was hard at camp. There were just so many places that if we had broken at that point or failed we would've all understood — 'OK, we did our best. We just couldn't get it done.' We never let that happen.''
The coaches' celebrations, Maurice noted, have been much more subdued compared to last year: They had their first post-championship dinner as a staff Friday night. They joined some players on a boat ride.
''I haven't had a hangover yet,'' Maurice said, ''so way ahead of where I was last year.''
Maurice heard about his players' celebrations from his wife, who has shown him a few viral social media posts here and there.