For back-to-back champ Panthers, the celebrations will continue before an important offseason begins

''There's a different feeling to it,'' coach Paul Maurice said during the team's exit interviews on Saturday. ''Last year was more of a dream. ... That's the right word. It was a dream come true. It was euphoric. This year, it was an achievement. It was hard. It was hard all year. It was hard at camp. There were just so many places that if we had broken at that point or failed we would've all understood — 'OK, we did our best. We just couldn't get it done.' We never let that happen.''