Delta Air Lines started 2020 celebrating what it said was the most successful year in company history. Not long after, it shared a record $1.6 billion in profits with its 90,000 employees. But with air travel nearly shut down by the coronavirus, the airline is now bleeding money and will drop 10 more airports from its already skeletal network Wednesday.

Even as Delta and the other major airlines in the United States dramatically slash schedules, they are averaging an anemic 23 passengers on each domestic flight and losing $350 million to $400 million a day as expenses like payroll, rent and aircraft maintenance far exceed the money they are bringing in. Passenger traffic is down about 94% and half of the industry's 6,215 planes are parked at major airports and desert airstrips, according to Airlines for America, a trade group.

Yet, devastating as the downturn has been, the future is even bleaker. With much of the world closed for business, and no widely available vaccine in sight, it may be months, if not years, before airlines operate as many flights as they did before the crisis. Even when people start flying again, the industry could be transformed, much as it was after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. And airline executives need only look in the not-distant past to see how lesser crises sank carriers that were household names like Pan Am and Trans World Airlines.

The current crisis could push some airlines, especially smaller ones, into bankruptcy or make them takeover targets. Consumer fears about catching the virus on crowded planes could lead to reconfigured seating. Carriers might initially entice wary travelers with discounts, but if they can't fill up flights, they may resort to raising ticket prices.

Henry Harteveldt, president of Atmosphere Research Group, a travel analysis firm in San Francisco, said that carriers might continue to leave middle seats empty in coach "until they see demand exceed two-thirds of where it was before the pandemic." Now, he said, "You can be benevolent. It's easy to give away a product that you don't have any demand for."

To get through the next few months, airlines successfully lobbied for a huge federal rescue. But half of that money was intended to cover payroll and that will run out by the end of September. Few in the industry expect Congress or the public to tolerate another bailout. So, for now, airlines are preparing for a long, lonely fight for survival.

No amount of foresight could have prepared the industry for the pandemic.

Even Southwest Airlines, which reported its 47th consecutive year of profitability in January, expects to lose an average of $30 million to $35 million a day through June. American Airlines, the most indebted large company, is aiming to get its own losses down to $50 million a day by the end of next month.

Delta and United Airlines, which were riding high after several profitable years, are prepared for a full year with virtually no passenger revenue.