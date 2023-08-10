Tut Hill is a small community in Pittston, Maine — except it isn't a community anymore; it's a private estate. Featuring 21 buildings, the 40-acre property has all the parts and pieces necessary to be a town — minus the people. Now the property is for sale for $5.5 million.

From houses and storage barns to multi-car garages and a restored 1825 church, Tut Hill has something of interest for most property buyers. As a whole, however, the listing offers a unique opportunity for the especially creative.

"The grounds are ideal for outdoor weddings, with ample space for ceremonies and receptions," according to the property's listing.

"The versatile indoor spaces, such as multi-bay garages and barns, can be customized for various needs. The picturesque setting, featuring mature plants and apple trees, is perfect for lasting photos. Tut Hill is also great for corporate retreats, with a serene atmosphere and rustic charm for team-building exercises and meetings. It has accommodations for overnight guests in apartments and homes."

This epic compound could be used privately or transformed into a gorgeous wedding venue off the beaten path. Tut Hill's next chapter is waiting to be written.

"Car enthusiasts will appreciate the multi-bay garages, mechanic's garage, and spacious grounds for showcasing car collections," according to the property's listing. "Tut Hill offers endless possibilities for events and businesses, with natural beauty, historic buildings, and versatile spaces. It can be tailored to suit your dreams, whether for weddings, retreats, starting a business, creating a campus, or simply calling it home."

The late Ken Tuttle, a Maine local, is the mastermind behind the faux community. An avid antique collector, Tuttle decided to take his favorite hobby to the next level.

"He was a true collector and had a love for old houses," listing agent Anna Boucher told Realtor.com. "He decided, 'Why not, I want an antique village, so I'm going to make one of my own,' and that's exactly what he did. He had a vision, and he made it come to life. It was a real labor of love for him."

