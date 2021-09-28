Every Monday night during the football season, Scoggins takes you on a football journey through Minnesota. Football Across Minnesota cover games from high school through the pros and includes the chance to visit with Scoggins on Twitter when the latest column is published at 7:15 p.m. on Mondays, which also happens to be the time for opening kickoff of Monday Night Football.
If you want to catch up — or read the columns again — here's the library of Chip's work.
Gophers quarterback dilemma: Tanner Morgan's worsening play
The veteran Gophers quarterback struggled mightily in the loss to Bowling Green and Minnesota seems reluctant to throw the ball in general.
Colleges
Lousy quarterbacking is a constant throughout much of Big Ten
As league play begins in earnest this weekend, quarterback quandaries are starting to emerge as the make-or-break point for underperforming teams.
Sports
On path to Hall of Fame, Larry Fitzgerald takes back his Sundays
Football Across Minnesota: One of the best ever from Minnesota is done playing — for now. Off the field, he's busier than ever. Also, Perham High hits a spectacular 'Money' shot to beat a rival and a Rose Bowl promise 63 years and counting.
Sports
Sports
Tom's Two Towns: Tampa, NE abuzz as Brady prepares to return
It's been 633 days since Tom Brady played an NFL game in New England.