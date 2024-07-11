Authorities in North Branch released video of officers' fatal encounter with a woman shot moments after allegedly pointing an object at police shows that they fired at after she did not respond to multiple orders to drop her weapon, then waited several minutes to come to her aid afterward.

Jamie Ann Crabtree, 36, died on June 27 after North Branch Police Department officers shot her multiple times. Police Chief Dan Meyer said officers helped Crabtree until she died at the scene. According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, officers Kyle Miller and Duane Southworth shot Crabtree. Miller used pepper ball rounds while Southworth fired his department rifle. Both were put on standard administrative leave as the BCA investigates.

Jamie Crabtree

The incident began at around 9:20 p.m. when officers responded to a field near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Elm Street for a report of a woman who was suicidal, intoxicated, and armed with a handgun. Crabtree's husband Nicholas Williams said he called 911 after Crabtree left their home with a bottle of alcohol and a handgun in a case. Williams said she had been drinking heavily and mentioned "suicide by cop" before leaving.

Body camera footage shows Crabtree sitting on the ground when Williams and Southworth arrive, commanding her to drop the gun.

"Put the gun down!" the officers yelled before Crabtree can be heard yelling back: "I don't want to live."

Williams shouts "pepper ball" before several shots are heard firing from his weapon. A BCA statement says Crabtree appears to point an object at officers, prompting Southworth to shoot his rifle at her.

The BCA says squad car camera video appears to show Crabtree point an object at officers, but North Branch police did not release that footage. Southworth's body camera shows Crabtree seated in grass moments before he opens fire.

"We want to help, show us your hands!" Southworth yelled afterwards.

"I'm here," a voice appearing to come from Crabtree says as she lifts her hand. "I can't breathe."

After police shot at Crabtree, about 14 minutes passed before officers rendered aid after she did not respond to repeated commands to put her hands up or roll away from the weapon.

Williams said officers waited too long to aid Crabtree. Footage shows that at one point, he approached the scene, repeatedly asking officers "You shot her? " before they ordered him away. The BCA is still investigating. Agents plan to present their findings to the Washington County Attorney's Office for review after completing their investigation.

Since 2000, police in Minnesota have killed at least 240 people — that includes nine this year and 11 in the past 11 months, according to a Star Tribune database.

Staff writers Paul Walsh and Tim Harlow contributed to this report.