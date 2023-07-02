More from Star Tribune
Food and festival lovers flock to Taste of Minnesota in Minneapolis
Hundreds flocked to downtown Minneapolis' Nicollet Mall in Sunday's hot and sunny weather for the first day of the revived food and live music festival.
Politics
Leigh Finke led expansion of Minnesota's transgender rights, endured attacks
Minnesota's first transgender legislator shepherded the effort at the statehouse to remove a line from the state's Human Rights Act, drawing claims from GOP the bill protected pedophiles.
Local
72-year-old man drowns in Minnetonka pool
A 72-year-old man drowned Saturday in a residential swimming pool in the 14000 block of High Tower in Minnetonka, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office reported…
Local
Food and festival lovers flock to Minneapolis' Taste of Minnesota
This year's festival features food vendors, live music, F1rst Wrestling, and an art market.