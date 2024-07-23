MUSIC

Foo Fighters

It's been a long road back to Minnesota for Dave Grohl and his "Everlong"-hitmaking crew. Their 2022 show at the Gophers' stadium was scratched by COVID-19 protocols, and then the rescheduled date at U.S. Bank Stadium was canceled by drummer Taylor Hawkins' death. In the end, they're thankfully back in an outdoor stadium, and with a very worthy replacement drummer, ex-Vandal Josh Freese, whose local ties include his stint in the Replacements reunion run. Best of all, fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers the Pretenders signed on to join the Foo, a year after playing a thrilling gig a block away at 7th St. Entry for Chrissie Hynde's 72nd birthday. She truly seems ageless. This could be a show for the ages, also with "Pretend We're Dead" grunge heroes L7 as openers. (6:30 p.m. Sun., Target Field, 1 Twins Way, Mpls., $80-$450, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

A surprise hit when they funked up the sweaty crowd before local punk legends Babes in Toyland at Rock the Garden in 2015, the youngest son of late Afrobeat world-music icon Fela Kuti joined his dad's old band as a saxophonist and percussionist at age 12. Now 41, he's leading the remnants of the band on another U.S. tour that includes opening dates with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, after they also recently toured with the Roots' Black Thought and Seun was featured on a Janelle Monáe single. Find out why they have such high-profile fans. Local hip-hop innovator Fanaka Nation opens. (8:30 p.m. Fri., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30-$50, axs.com)

C.R.

Vampire Weekend

It's a drag one of indie-rock's sunniest bands is holing up indoors for two nights during summer rather than playing an outdoor venue, like in nearly every other city on its tour. But it will be nice to have Ezra Koenig and his buoyant, harmonious, Afropop-influenced crew stretching out and mixing up their set lists over two shows now that their rather lush and intricate new album, "Only God Was Above Us," has added even more new favorites to fans' already deep playlists, including "Capricorn" and "Classical." Fellow New York art-rockers Ra Ra Riot are back from a pre-COVID hiatus to open. (7 p.m. Tue. & next Wed., the Armory, 600 S. 5th St., Mpls., all ages, $56, sold out Tue., ticketmaster.com)

C.R.

Music by the Mississippi

Treasure Island Casino doesn't want to be left out of a summer full of music festivals. So they've put together Music by the Mississippi, featuring a host of Upper Midwest acts. OK, bands identified with Minnesota and Wisconsin. Headlining are the BoDeans of "Good Things" fame, one of Milwaukee's finest even though lead singer Kurt Neumann has long lived in Texas, and Gear Daddies of "Zamboni" fame, the pride of Austin, Minn., even though frontman Martin Zellar has long lived in Mexico. Also appearing are barroom favorites GB Leighton, those harmonious brothers known as the Cactus Blossoms and Marcy Playground, named after a site in southeast Minneapolis frequented by lead singer John Wozniak. (4 p.m. Sat., Treasure Island amphitheater, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Red Wing, $40 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Palmfest

The event that introduced many of us nonsmokers to the cool patio behind one of Minneapolis' most beloved dive bars, it returns with an action-packed lineup of 40 punk, garage-rock and rootsy acts on two stages over three days. Saturday's lineup boasts a reunion by Chicago punk heroes the Arrivals, Detroit's Norcos y Horcahata, Wet Denim, Christy Costello, American Cream, Whiskey Rock and Roll Club MPLS and more. Sunday's wild mix includes Murf, the Black Widows, Monica LaPlante, the Silent Treatment, Cindy Lawson, the Unnamed and Goo Goo Mucks. Getting things started Friday are Supportive Parents, Miracle Debt, Loss Leader, Pleasure Cube and more. (5 p.m. Fri., noon Sat. & Sun., Palmer's Bar, 500 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $10/day only at door, palmers-bar.com)

C.R.

Nathalie Joachim

Liquid Music likes to present artists who combine contemporary classical music with other genres, and there are few composer-performers creating a bigger buzz at that confluence than Joachim. A former member of renowned new music ensemble Eighth Blackbird, she explored her Haitian roots with 2019′s Grammy-nominated "Fanm d'Ayiti," and continues the quest with the recently released "Ki moun ou ye." A singer, flutist and programmer, the Princeton University composition professor will perform it in a solo setting at Berlin, a night after having an orchestral work premiered in Chicago's Grant Park. (6:30 p.m. Thu., Berlin, 204 N. 1st St., Mpls., $35, liquidmusic.org)

ROB HUBBARD

The Summer Singers

Vocalists from some of Minnesota's top choirs gather to form this excellent off-season chamber choir, this year presenting a program of contemporary choral music focused upon summer, naturally. Conducting is Adam Reinwald, a longtime Cantus member and artistic director of one of those top choirs, Kantorei. (7:30 p.m. Thu., the Luminare, 770 SE. 9th St.., Mpls.; noon Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; 7:30 p.m. Sat., Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 3920 N. Victoria St., Shoreview; 3 p.m. Sun., Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 4801 France Av. S., Mpls., free-will donation, summersingers.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'Beautiful'

Monet Sabel brings audiences to their feet weekly as the emotive headliner of Chanhassen Dinner Theatre's "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." But even as she pours heart and soul into songs such as "So Far Away" and "You've Got a Friend," others around her shine just as brightly in this snazzy, heart-tugging production by the father-daughter duo of Michael Brindisi and Cat Brindisi-Darrow. So, yes, go for Sabel, but also be ready to cheer Shad Hanley, Shinah Hey, John Jamison II, Maureen Sherman-Mendez, Tony Vierling and consummate showman Michael Gruber. They're all delivering on the Chanhassen main stage. (8 p.m. Tue., 1 & 8 p.m. Wed., 8 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 1 & 8 p.m. Sat., 6:30 p.m. Sun. Through September. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen. $75-$105, 952-934-1525 or chanhassendt.com.)

ROHAN PRESTON

ART

'Sequelae'

Animator Hallie Bahn was slated to have a show at SooVac last year, but after she was in a serious car accident the date was changed. Her physical injuries and ongoing rehabilitation have informed her animation, miniature tableaus and narrative sculptures. She uses a huge marionette named Mari, a stand-in for a version of her public-facing self, and a way to talk about the complexities of the before-and-after times of the car crash. Ends Aug. 31. (1-6 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., 2909 Bryant Av. S., Suite 101, Mpls., free, 612-871-2263 or soovac.org)

ALICIA ELER

'Grief & Bureaucracy'

Minnesota-based queer artist and designer Thomas Putzier's utopian architectural sculptures and paintings represent the desire for social change while confronting the seemingly endless bureaucratic hoops one must pass through. What if new possibilities awaited, somewhere? Guided by his sculptures, it could become something to ponder. Ends Oct. 27. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-870-3000 or new.artsmia.org)

A.E.

DANCE

'Peña Flamenca la Corrida de Toros'

A flamenco peña is an intimate sort of gathering of dancers and musicians, common in Spain and parts of Latin America. These "flamenco clubs" are open to the public, and a chance to see talented artists come together to dance and play. Flamenco X is bringing that experience to downtown Minneapolis with "Peña Flamenca la Corrida de Toros." With live guitar, percussion and vocals, it's an immersion into the art form, as Twin Cities flamenco dancers and artists delve into the art form. You'll have a chance to see these artists at work, and maybe learn a step or two yourself. (6 p.m. Wed., American School of Storytelling, 1762 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $18, eventbrite.com)

SHEILA REGAN

FAMILY

Potato Dig Day

City folk can get a farming lesson during this root vegetable-themed day on the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum farm. It's part of the Summer Fun at the Farm series that teaches about agriculture through drop-in activities. Learn how potatoes are grown in Minnesota, harvest some and take some home. Expand your palate with samples of different potato dishes. Other activities that don't involve digging through the dirt include Arb bingo, cooking demonstrations and information from horticulture, pollinator, culinary and agriculture experts. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., $20-$25, ages 16 and up, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chanhassen, arb.umn.edu)

MELISSA WALKER