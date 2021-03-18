ERIE, Pa. — Skylar Fontaine, the highest-scoring defenseman in the NCAA this season, scored at 19:34 of overtime on Thursday and Northeastern overcame its first two-goal deficit of the season to defeat Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in the Frozen Four.

Fontaine stole a pass inside the blue line on the right, worked her way across ice and beat Emma Soderberg with a wrist shot from the lower left circle.

It was the 14th goal of the season for Fontaine, sending top-seeded Northeastern, in its first-ever Frozen Four, into the championship game against the Wisconsin-Ohio State winner. The Huskies (22-1-1) ran their unbeaten streak to 22 games.

Northeastern, trailing after two periods for just the second time this season, scored twice in the third period to force overtime.

Starting the third period with a 5-on-3 advantage, Northeastern was patient until Maureen Murphy broke through with her seventh goal 42 seconds into the period. Katy Knoll tied it at 14:30, banging in her own rebound for her 12th goal.

The Bulldogs scored twice in the second period, starting with Mannon McMahon in the right place at the right time to notch her first goal of the season into a wide open net midway through the period. Minnesota-Duluth made it 2-0 on Taylor Anderson's fourth goal 4:30 just 13 seconds after killing off the first penalty of the game.

After being outshot 13-4 in the opening period, the Huskies ended up with a 47-28 advantage in shots, including 12-5 in overtime. All four penalties, three on Minnesota Duluth, were called in the second period. Northwestern goalie Aerin Frankel increased her program record for wins to 78.

Northwestern defeated eighth-seeded Robert Morris 5-1 in the quarterfinals for its first-ever win in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies were 32-4-2 last year heading into their third-straight and fourth overall NCAA when COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the tournament.

The Bulldogs (12-7) were in their eighth Frozen Four but the first since 2010 when they won their fifth tittle. They also won three straight through 2003 and after loss in the 2007 championship game they won again in 2008.

Minnesota Duluth received an at-large bid and in the quarterfinals gave coach Maura Crowell her 100th victory with the Bulldogs in a 1-0 win over her alma mater Colgate.