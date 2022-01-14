FOND DU LAC, Wis. — An officer suffered broken bones when he was attacked by a man trying to break down a door at an apartment building in Fond du Lac, according to police.
Police were called to the apartment building about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. An officer was speaking to tenants on the second floor when the 44-year-old man approached. The officer told the tenants to go back into their apartments, according to a police statement.
Authorities said the man approached and attacked the officer, who suffered a broken nose, fractured finger and other injuries. The officer was taken to the hospital, treated and released.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
