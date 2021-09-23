FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A 26-year-old Fond du Lac police officer has died of COVID-19 complications, according to his department.

The death of Officer Joseph Kurer on Wednesday came a day after his second child was born, according to a statement from Chief Aaron Goldstein.

"Our entire Fond du Lac Police Department family mourns the passing of Officer Joseph Kurer. Our love and condolences go out to Joseph's wife and children and all those with whom he served," Goldstein said. "We, as a police department family will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Joseph's family. Joseph will be missed by everyone here."

Kurer joined the Fond du Lac Police Department in August 2018 and was a member of the Tactical Field Force Team, the Honor Guard Unit, Domestic Violence Intervention Team and was certified as a field training officer.

According to police, Kurer was also a member of the Wisconsin National Guard. Before joining the Fond du Lac force, Kurer was a community service officer with the West Bend Police Department.

Early Thursday, a long line of police vehicles, with lights flashing, escorted Kurer's body to a funeral home where officers will stand watch until services are held. Funeral arrangements are pending.