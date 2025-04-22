Following FSU shooting, students call on lawmakers to block effort to lower gun-buying law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Student survivors of last week's deadly shooting at Florida State University urged state legislators Tuesday to block an effort to reverse a law passed after the 2018 Parkland school shooting that lowered the state's gun-buying age from 21 to 18.
Days after a gunman terrorized the university in the state capital of Tallahassee, students traveled to the Capitol to call on lawmakers to take action to protect them from gun violence.
''When I transferred to Florida State University just last fall, I never thought I'd find myself locked inside a classroom, texting loved ones, unsure if I'd ever see them again,'' said Andres Perez, a 20-year-old junior and president of the school's chapter of Students Demand Action.
''We owe it to the victims, not just here at Florida State University, but across Florida and across our nation, to make sure that this doesn't happen again,'' Perez said.
Thursday's shooting killed two men who were not students and injured six others on FSU's campus, about one mile (1.6 kilometers) from the Capitol building, where lawmakers are in the final weeks of their annual session.
Investigators have said the student suspect in the FSU shooting, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, used the former service weapon of his stepmother, a sheriff's deputy, to carry out the shooting. Ikner was shot and wounded by police, but is expected to survive.
The student remains hospitalized and won't be formally charged until he is released, Tallahassee Police Department spokesman Lt. Damon Miller Jr. said Tuesday. ''We don't have a timeline on that,'' Miller said in a phone interview.
On Tuesday, FSU students stood alongside Democratic members of the state House of Representatives in the Capitol rotunda and recounted sending what they feared would be their final messages to family members, whispering ''I love you'' into their phones as they huddled in darkened classrooms.