MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan – The unassuming white leather high-top sneakers with green-and-yellow trim are a bestseller for a roughly half-dozen shoe vendors in a sprawling bazaar in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

But they are not in demand because they are the latest fashion trend. For many Afghans, the sneakers evoke only one emotion: fear.

That is because they are beloved by Taliban fighters as a status symbol even as they have become a gruesome marker of an unending war, the sneakers' white silhouette often cutting across Afghanistan's battlefields of dirt, sand and blood.

Called Cheetahs, the sneakers are produced by Servis Shoes, one of the largest shoe companies in Pakistan. They are marketed toward athletes, once endorsed by sports stars, and are the company's bestselling model.

In Afghanistan they have been worn by rifle-wielding insurgents for decades — from the Soviet-Afghan War in the 1980s to the U.S.-led war that began in 2001. They are burned into the memories of many, along with the wanton death and destruction the country has endured since the Soviet Union invaded the country in 1979.

The sneakers have become synonymous with violence, and especially so on the feet of the Taliban.

A sneaker store at a bazaar in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, Jan. 17, 2021. Unassuming white high-top sneakers made in Pakistan by Servis Shoes have been favored by insurgents for decades, so much that they have become synonymous with violence, and the Taliban in particular. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

The popularity of the high-tops — which come in instantly recognizable white-and-blue boxes — is something rarely acknowledged aloud. But they are often inconspicuously displayed among the pairs of walking and running shoes, boots and sandals, a single sneaker sitting at the front of many vendor tables that line the bazaar's dimly lit alleyways.

The positioning is almost like a subtle message: "You can get these here, but inquire quietly."

"I don't ask," Hashim Shingal, 36, said, referring to who was buying his sneakers.

Shingal was just one of a few shoe vendors who were comfortable speaking on the record. At least 10 others refused, mostly because they feared incurring tax or retribution from the Taliban.

Even in the heart of Afghanistan's most populated cities, including the capital, Kabul, the shoes evoke a certain sense of dread.

"I have seen these shoes worn by the Taliban many times," Said Mar Jan, a resident of Khost city in Afghanistan's mountainous east, said.

Government militia members, some security forces, criminals and people in rural areas also buy and wear them.

Servis (pronounced "Sarwees") introduced the Cheetah line in the early 1980s, and they started showing up in Afghanistan shortly thereafter.

Brig. Gen. Khair Mohammad Timor, a former insurgent commander who fought the Communist-backed Afghan government and the Taliban before becoming a police chief in 2011, recalled that more than 30 years ago, his superior officer ordered the shoes to make his fighters look more professional. They "became a tradition," said Timor, who was accused of human rights abuses in a 2015 Human Rights Watch report.

But as U.S. forces surged into Afghanistan in 2001, the shoes became quickly associated with the Taliban, who had risen to power in 1996 and adopted the footwear along the way.

"Most of the time, we put on white shoes, and the whiteness gives the sign of peace," Najibullah Aqtash, a local Taliban commander in Kunduz province, said flatly. He noted that white was also the color of the Taliban's flag.

U.S. troops referred to the sneakers as Haqqani High-Tops, after the group's violent and criminal wing located in the country's east and neighboring tribal areas in Pakistan. .

These days, though, U.S. forces have slowly withdrawn from the country. The Afghan military and police bear the brunt of the fighting now, losing dozens of troops a week, while the U.S. service members still in the country provide airstrikes.

Both the Afghan government and the Taliban appear to be gearing up for a violent spring amid uncertainty over whether the Biden administration will meet a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

On Thursday, the Pentagon raised questions about whether the pullout — agreed to in a February 2020 U.S.-Taliban peace deal — would go ahead on schedule.